Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,137 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 62,663 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $156.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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