Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,873 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 38,827 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Dbs Bank upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $242.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.22.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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