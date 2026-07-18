Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,145 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,617,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,023 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7%

CI opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $286.68 and its 200-day moving average is $280.40. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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