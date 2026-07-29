ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 91,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.52% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $43,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $40,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 77,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,597.60. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,772.16. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,596. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANI Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANI Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here