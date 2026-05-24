ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 52,175 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.14% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 3,162 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $226,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,541,376.76. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $4,266,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 349,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,140,889.73. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,066 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $82.72 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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