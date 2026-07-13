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ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Stake Reduced by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
ANI Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd sharply reduced its ANI Pharmaceuticals stake by 79.2% in the first quarter, though institutional ownership in the company remains high at 76.05%.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $2.05 per share on revenue of $237.46 million, with revenue up 20.5% year over year. The company also reiterated FY 2026 guidance of $9.19 to $9.69 EPS.
  • Insider selling has been notable, including sales by VP Meredith Cook and Director Patrick D. Walsh, while analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus on the stock with an average price target of $107.33.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 35,983 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $41,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,316.70. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,098,772.16. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 84,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ANIP

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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