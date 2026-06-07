ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,455 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $46,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $625,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 3,162 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $226,525.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,541,376.76. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $220,374.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,256,332. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,562. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $81.11 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Further Reading

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