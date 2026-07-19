Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Annaly Capital Management worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,675.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 265,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 161,392 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:NLY opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%.The firm had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is 101.35%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

See Also

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