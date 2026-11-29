Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,907,000. Ferrari comprises about 2.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ferrari as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,874,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $413,209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $388,816,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $322,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $311,400,000.

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Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $414.11 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.04. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $312.51 and a 52 week high of $437.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $460.00 to $456.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Banca Akros cut shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ferrari from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $459.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. designs, manufactures and sells luxury sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its offerings include road cars, limited-edition models and track-focused vehicles, along with vehicle personalization and after-sales services. The company also sells branded merchandise and other lifestyle products. Based in Maranello, Italy, Ferrari serves customers in markets around the world. Its history dates to Enzo Ferrari's automotive ventures in 1939; the first car bearing the Ferrari name was produced in 1947.

Further Reading

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