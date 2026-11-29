Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,285,000. Cloudflare makes up 0.9% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $75,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 583.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 241,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,805,000 after purchasing an additional 206,032 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 837.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 208,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,906 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 89.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 386,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,906,000 after purchasing an additional 183,183 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,348.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 146,628 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $370.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of -436.46, a P/E/G ratio of 154.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $782.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $181.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.48.

View Our Latest Report on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total transaction of $1,436,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 863,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,891,827.06. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.54, for a total value of $1,644,017.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,848,367.94. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 264,638 shares of company stock worth $80,951,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare provides cloud-based services designed to improve the security, performance and reliability of websites, applications and corporate networks. Its global network delivers content and helps protect customers from cyber threats, including distributed denial-of-service attacks. The company's offerings include content delivery and DNS services, web application security, bot management and zero-trust tools for securing access to applications and networks. Its Cloudflare Workers platform also enables developers to build and run applications across the company's network.

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