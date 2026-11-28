State Street Corp reduced its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832,588 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 11,284,504 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.51% of Antero Midstream worth $238,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 428.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 530,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,796,997.75. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 53.45% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.2250 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised Antero Midstream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation provides gathering, compression, and water-handling services for natural gas and liquids production in the Appalachian Basin. Its infrastructure includes gathering pipelines and compressor stations that move production from wells to processing and other facilities. The company also provides water services, including fresh-water delivery and the gathering and handling of wastewater associated with drilling and production. Its operations are concentrated in West Virginia, supporting development in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions.

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