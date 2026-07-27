Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,332 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 2.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.33. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $56.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.56.

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Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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