Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 5,311.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,156 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Antero Resources Trading Down 0.6%

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Get Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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