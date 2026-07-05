Antero Resources Corporation $AR Stock Holdings Cut by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 136,599 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 215,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 201.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 213.9% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 204,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 374,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Texas Capital raised Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.1%

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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