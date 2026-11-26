State Street Corp decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,177,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 10,621,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.96% of Antero Resources worth $406,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $966,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,063,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 3,139,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $105,011,000 after buying an additional 310,628 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,212,000. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Antero Resources Stock Up 4.2%

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yvette Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 247,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,034.95. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on acquiring, developing and producing natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil from unconventional reserves in the Appalachian Basin. Its operations are concentrated in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio. The company's products include natural gas and natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. Antero also markets and transports its production to customers, including users in domestic and international energy markets.

Read More

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