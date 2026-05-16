ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $57.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,926 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,291 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NU worth $57,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in NU by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NU by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NU by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in NU by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NU Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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