Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 62,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of AON worth $466,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 5,225.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 76,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 955.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 305,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $84,442,000 after purchasing an additional 276,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 106,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester Knight purchased 20,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $327.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 163,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.33 and a 52 week high of $382.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of AON from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of AON from $423.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $382.00 to $317.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $376.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

Key AON News

Investors following AON have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate by just one cent, to $5.74, and maintained a Hold rating. The small revision suggests little change to its earnings outlook. Zacks Research rating and estimate update

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate by just one cent, to $5.74, and maintained a Hold rating. The small revision suggests little change to its earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Aon President Michael Sicard filed an initial Form 3 amid the reported $17 billion USI deal. The headline provides no details indicating a purchase or sale of shares, so it is not a clear insider-trading signal. Aon President Michael Sicard Files First Form 3 Amid $17 Billion USI Deal

Aon President Michael Sicard filed an initial Form 3 amid the reported $17 billion USI deal. The headline provides no details indicating a purchase or sale of shares, so it is not a clear insider-trading signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks advises investors to stay neutral: Aon’s organic growth, acquisitions and cash flow are positives, but softening insurance pricing and high debt are risks that could constrain investor enthusiasm. Here's Why Investors Should Stay Neutral on AON Stock for Now

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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