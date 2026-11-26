Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 353,247 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings in AON were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AON by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,681,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,063,430,000 after buying an additional 12,591,841 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AON by 11,179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,026,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,114,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990,441 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AON by 1,032.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,016,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $558,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AON by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,582,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of AON by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,502,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $485,103,000 after purchasing an additional 285,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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AON Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AON stock opened at $347.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.33 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. AON's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. AON's payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AON from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $376.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester Knight bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $327.48 per share, with a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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