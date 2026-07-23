Aon plc $AON Position Raised by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. AON makes up about 12.3% of LFL Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LFL Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of AON worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,440. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $352.46 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $381.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $334.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.10. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. AON's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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