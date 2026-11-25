Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 533,022 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of AON worth $158,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2,458.0% during the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AON by 755.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 390,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,157,000 after acquiring an additional 345,099 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AON by 1,032.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,016,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $558,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,631.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AON from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AON from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AON from $363.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $376.06.

View Our Latest Report on AON

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester Knight acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $327.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 163,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE AON opened at $343.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.33 and a 12 month high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and finances. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting, reinsurance solutions, employee benefits consulting and retirement and investment advisory services. The company serves businesses and institutions across a broad range of industries and geographies. Aon was formed in 1982 as Ryan Insurance Group and adopted the Aon name in 1987. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and operates internationally.

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