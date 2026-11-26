Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 214,035 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.3% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.15% of AON worth $2,437,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 693.8% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Downshift Financial LLC grew its position in AON by 15,700.0% during the third quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ashurst Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 25.0% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester Knight purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $327.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AON from $412.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $391.00 to $349.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $380.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $376.06.

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AON Trading Up 1.4%

AON stock opened at $347.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.33 and a 12-month high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. AON had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.24%. AON's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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