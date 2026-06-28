APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Synopsys makes up about 2.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,673,315,000 after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,148,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $454.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here