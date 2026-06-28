APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Invests $3.48 Million in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 3.3% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 601.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

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Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 48.26%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

More Trip.com Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trip.com reported first-quarter revenue of $2.35 billion, above analyst expectations, with revenue up 17.2% from a year ago and management highlighting resilient global travel demand.

Trip.com reported first-quarter revenue of $2.35 billion, above analyst expectations, with revenue up 17.2% from a year ago and management highlighting resilient global travel demand. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintain bullish ratings despite cutting targets, including Barclays with an overweight rating, Citi with a buy rating, and Mizuho with an outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintain bullish ratings despite cutting targets, including Barclays with an overweight rating, Citi with a buy rating, and Mizuho with an outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, which appears below the broader market’s revenue expectations and signals slower growth ahead. Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, which appears below the broader market’s revenue expectations and signals slower growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: Trip.com missed earnings estimates, reporting $0.83 EPS versus the $0.85 consensus, which adds to concerns that profitability is not keeping pace with revenue growth. Trip.com (TCOM) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates

Trip.com missed earnings estimates, reporting $0.83 EPS versus the $0.85 consensus, which adds to concerns that profitability is not keeping pace with revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered price targets in response to the update, including Nomura to $51 from $71, Citi to $64 from $82, Barclays to $60 from $75, and Mizuho to $65 from $79, reflecting a more cautious outlook. Benzinga price target update

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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