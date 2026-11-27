ADW Capital Management LLC cut its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 482,110 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises about 8.7% of ADW Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ADW Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of APi Group worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. John Boyer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lillie sold 287,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $12,204,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,664,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,822,967.40. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of APi Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

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APi Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation is a provider of business services focused on safety, building systems and specialty contracting. Its services include the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair of fire protection and life-safety systems, security systems, elevators, heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems. The company also provides specialty services for industrial and infrastructure customers, including work involving process systems and other complex facilities. APi Group serves customers across North America and Europe through a network of local operating companies.

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