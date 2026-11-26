Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceanagold Corp. (NYSE:OGC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,935,000. Oceanagold comprises about 4.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Oceanagold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceanagold during the third quarter worth $274,717,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oceanagold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceanagold during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,168,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Oceanagold in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Oceanagold during the 3rd quarter worth $5,093,000.

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Oceanagold Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Oceanagold stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceanagold Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Oceanagold (NYSE:OGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter. Oceanagold had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 38.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceanagold Corp. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanagold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Oceanagold's payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Oceanagold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oceanagold in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceanagold in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceanagold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceanagold

Oceanagold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation is an international gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates mineral properties. Gold is its primary product, with copper and silver also produced at some operations. The company's operating mines include Haile in South Carolina, Didipio in the Philippines, and Macraes and Waihi in New Zealand. Its portfolio spans North America, Southeast Asia and Oceania. Formed in 2003, OceanaGold is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Gerard Bond serves as the company's chief executive officer.

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