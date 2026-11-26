Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,752,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,885,000. Aris Mining accounts for 7.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the second quarter worth $89,137,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $74,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,528,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at about $32,743,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company's stock.

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Aris Mining Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE ARIS opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 23.68%. On average, analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aris Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Aris Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company focused on operating, developing and exploring gold assets in Colombia and Guyana. Its activities include mine production, mineral processing and exploration for additional resources. The company's producing Segovia Operations are in Colombia's Antioquia department, a historic gold-mining region. Aris Mining is also advancing the Marmato project in Colombia, which includes an existing mining operation and plans for further development. Aris Mining was formed in 2022 through the combination of Aris Gold and GCM Mining.

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