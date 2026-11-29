Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Free Report) by 512.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059,065 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,559,583 shares during the period. Churchill Downs comprises about 2.8% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 4.46% of Churchill Downs worth $231,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company's stock.

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Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.08 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.16 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Churchill Downs's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.4690 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs's previous annual dividend of $0.4380. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Churchill Downs's dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a gaming and horse-racing entertainment company. Its businesses include live and historical horse racing, casino gaming and online pari-mutuel wagering through TwinSpires. The company owns and operates Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby. The racetrack first opened in 1875, and the Derby has become one of the best-known events in U.S. horse racing. Churchill Downs also operates racetracks and gaming properties in several U.S. states, with a presence that includes Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

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