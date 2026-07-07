Apollon Financial LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.9% of Apollon Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.34 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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