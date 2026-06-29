Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82,690 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,788 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,516,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,777,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,479,699 shares of the company's stock worth $295,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,567,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,285,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637,678 shares of the company's stock worth $209,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,980,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,282,143,000 after buying an additional 1,903,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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