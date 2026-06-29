Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

PG stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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