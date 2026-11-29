Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $205,319,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.7% of Appaloosa LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.05% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 181,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $94,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 149.3% during the third quarter. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of LRCX opened at $192.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.28 and a 200 day moving average of $282.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.15 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buy back $25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Investors following LRCX have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: AI and high-performance-computing demand is creating opportunities for Lam in advanced packaging, where its etch, deposition and plating equipment is used. New product wins could help it gain market share. Advanced Packaging Drives Lam Research's Growth: Can It Gain More Share?

AI and high-performance-computing demand is creating opportunities for Lam in advanced packaging, where its etch, deposition and plating equipment is used. New product wins could help it gain market share. Positive Sentiment: Renewed spending by memory makers and forecasts for strong semiconductor sales in 2027 support expectations for continued demand for Lam’s manufacturing equipment. Semiconductor Sales Will Soar to $2.6 Trillion in 2027

Renewed spending by memory makers and forecasts for strong semiconductor sales in 2027 support expectations for continued demand for Lam’s manufacturing equipment. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained its Buy rating, while one article highlighted LRCX as potentially oversold after the semiconductor sector’s sharp pullback—supportive of a recovery, though not a guarantee. UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 9,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.74, for a total transaction of $3,007,970.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,607,966.30. This represents a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total value of $1,512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,056.52. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,606. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs and manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors. Its wafer-fabrication products support processes including plasma etch, thin-film deposition, photoresist removal and wafer cleaning, which help manufacturers build the increasingly complex structures found in chips. The company also provides services and technical support for its equipment, including maintenance, upgrades and process optimization. These offerings help semiconductor manufacturers maintain and improve production across the life of their fabrication tools.

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