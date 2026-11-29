Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $117,759,000. ASML makes up about 1.6% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBH Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the third quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,322.46 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $1,010.01 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $509.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,603.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,599.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported $14.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 64.24% and a net margin of 34.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 46.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $2.1077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $8.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a decrease from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $2.1507. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,204.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a Netherlands-based technology company that develops and manufactures lithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Its equipment helps chipmakers print intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, a core step in making processors, memory and other integrated circuits. The company supplies extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems, along with related software, metrology and inspection tools, upgrades and maintenance services. ASML works with semiconductor manufacturers and technology partners around the world.

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