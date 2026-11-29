Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,315,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $501,151,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 6.6% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.36% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,256,173,439. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $752,151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099,343 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $656,609,000 after buying an additional 3,564,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 28,170 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $2,008,802.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,627.75. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 35,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $2,482,372.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,693,306.16. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

Investors following UBER have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Uber secured acceptances for approximately 87.13% of Delivery Hero shares, clearing a major shareholder hurdle for its roughly $14.8 billion takeover. The deal could expand Uber’s delivery business, but still requires regulatory and merger-control approvals; closing is expected in the second half of 2027. Read article

Uber secured acceptances for approximately 87.13% of Delivery Hero shares, clearing a major shareholder hurdle for its roughly $14.8 billion takeover. The deal could expand Uber’s delivery business, but still requires regulatory and merger-control approvals; closing is expected in the second half of 2027. Positive Sentiment: Q3 gross bookings rose 20%, supported by higher trip volumes and demand, and Uber’s Q4 outlook pointed to continued growth despite foreign-exchange headwinds. This suggests activity across the platform remains strong. Read article

Q3 gross bookings rose 20%, supported by higher trip volumes and demand, and Uber’s Q4 outlook pointed to continued growth despite foreign-exchange headwinds. This suggests activity across the platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Uber has begun fully driverless robotaxi testing in the Bay Area with Lucid and Nuro, offering a longer-term opportunity if trials lead to a broader rollout targeted for 2027. Commercial timing and execution remain uncertain. Read article

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $92.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Arete Research cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates a technology platform that connects consumers with drivers, couriers, merchants and transportation providers. Its Mobility services include ride-hailing and other transportation options, while its Delivery business connects customers with restaurants and retailers for food and other goods. Uber Freight provides a platform for shippers and carriers to arrange freight transportation. Founded in 2009 as Ubercab, the company began with app-based ride services and later expanded into delivery and freight.

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