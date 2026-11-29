Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $115,060,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $33,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Trading Up 2.7%

Applied Materials stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.92 and a 1 year high of $739.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $418.09 and its 200-day moving average is $446.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $253.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 42.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 4.150-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

Investors following AMAT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials reported record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% year over year, and forecast first-quarter sales of about $11 billion. The strong results and outlook may help offset market concerns. Article: “Another Record Year”: Applied Materials CEO Bets on 2027 as Chip Stocks Slide

Applied Materials reported record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% year over year, and forecast first-quarter sales of about $11 billion. The strong results and outlook may help offset market concerns. Negative Sentiment: UBS retained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $575 from $640. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. export-control legislation could limit semiconductor-equipment sales to China, creating a potential headwind. Article: Applied Materials Stocks Fall as UBS Trims Target and China Curbs Loom

UBS retained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $575 from $640. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. export-control legislation could limit semiconductor-equipment sales to China, creating a potential headwind. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in chip stocks, alongside concerns about reassessed AI spending plans and export controls, has put pressure on AMAT shares despite the company’s strong operating results. Article: Applied Materials Falls in Chip Selloff

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $660.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $584.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,960. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.56, for a total transaction of $394,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,245.36. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. develops and supplies equipment, software, and services used to manufacture semiconductor chips and advanced displays. Its semiconductor products support processes such as depositing, etching, and modifying materials on wafers, as well as inspecting and controlling manufacturing processes. The company also provides equipment and services for semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, along with technologies used in producing flat-panel displays. Its service offerings include maintenance, upgrades, and other support for customers' manufacturing equipment.

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