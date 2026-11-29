Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,928,435 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $52,523,000. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.59% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 622.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the airline's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Wall Street Zen cut American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group is a passenger airline holding company whose principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. The company provides scheduled domestic and international air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its regional network operates under the American Eagle brand through subsidiaries and partner carriers. American Airlines serves destinations across the United States and connects travelers to locations in the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Its services also include the AAdvantage loyalty program and airport lounges.

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