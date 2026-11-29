Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (TXSE:ET - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,497,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $29,602,000. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.4% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

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Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Energy Transfer (TXSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is 90.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP is a diversified energy infrastructure company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The partnership owns and operates a broad network of pipelines, processing facilities, storage assets and terminals that support the movement of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products across the United States. The company’s operations include gathering and processing natural gas, transporting and storing natural gas and NGLs, fractionating NGLs into component products, and transporting crude oil and refined products.

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