Apple Inc. $AAPL is Mutual Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,138 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $177,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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