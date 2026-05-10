Apple Inc. $AAPL is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's 3rd Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,037 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Apple were worth $44,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,756,000. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,485 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,845. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.46 and a 12 month high of $294.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here