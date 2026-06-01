Apple Inc. $AAPL is Retirement Planning Group LLC NY's 5th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,467 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY's holdings in Apple were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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