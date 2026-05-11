Apple Inc. $AAPL is Slow Capital Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,610 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Slow Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 130,608 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $35,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,042,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,485 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,845. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $261.85 and its 200-day moving average is $266.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.46 and a 52-week high of $294.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.58%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here