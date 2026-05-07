Apple Inc. $AAPL is Tyche Wealth Partners LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $35,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,485 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,845. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise targets and bullish commentary — Baird and Bank of America lifted price targets and flagged continued revenue and margin upside after Apple’s strong March-quarter print, supporting investor expectations for further earnings growth. Baird and Bank of America Raise Apple Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI move — Bloomberg/Reuters reports that iOS 27 will let users pick third‑party AI models across features. This expands the ecosystem for Services, increases device differentiation, and reinforces Apple’s positioning as an AI platform rather than a closed-stack laggard. Apple to let users choose rival AI models across iOS 27 features
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Fisher Asset Management reportedly added ~1.28M AAPL shares, a sign of confidence from a major manager that can underpin demand. Fisher Asset Management boosts Apple stake
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return boost — Shareholders of record on May 11 will receive an increased dividend, reinforcing cash-return narrative and attracting income-focused buyers. Mark Your Calendars for May 11 (Dividend)
- Positive Sentiment: iPhone strength — Counterpoint reports the iPhone 17 as the world’s top-selling phone in Q1, underpinning the revenue and services momentum that drove the strong quarter. iPhone 17 Rules, Becomes World's Best-Selling Smartphone
- Neutral Sentiment: Chip-supply diversification talks — Reports that Apple is exploring Intel and Samsung as alternative foundry partners are strategically important (reduces TSMC concentration) but are preliminary; impact depends on execution and timing. Apple-Intel manufacturing talks could be biggest story
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher AI R&D spend — Apple’s first-quarter R&D topped 10% of sales for the first time in 30 years. That increases near-term costs but supports long-term AI competitiveness. Apple crosses 10% of sales on AI R&D
- Neutral Sentiment: Foldable-phone rumors — Reports on a rumored crease‑free foldable design could open a new product category, but remain speculative and long‑range. Apple Wants To Fix The One Thing Users Hate Most About Foldables
- Negative Sentiment: $250M Siri/AI settlement — Apple agreed to settle a class-action for $250M over delayed AI features; reputational and cash impact is limited relative to Apple’s scale but is a headline legal cost. Apple settles lawsuit over late Siri AI features for $250 million
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term supply constraints — Apple has pulled some high‑memory Mac mini/Mac Studio configs from stores and faces Mac supply strain as demand outpaces chip availability, which could constrain revenue/mix near term. Apple pulls high‑memory Mac configs from store on supply crunch
Apple Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $287.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.
Apple Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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