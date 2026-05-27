Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Decreased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,305 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 61,424 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 132,154 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 65,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $308.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $311.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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