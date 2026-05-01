Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,855 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Parthenon LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parthenon LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $35,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,485 shares of company stock worth $24,594,845. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.83.

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Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average is $265.02. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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