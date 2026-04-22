Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 829.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,094 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 180,352 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of BXM Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $54,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $266.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $259.53 and its 200-day moving average is $264.34. The company has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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