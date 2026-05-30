Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,129 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Narwhal Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Apple were worth $75,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,735 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 29,994 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $275.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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