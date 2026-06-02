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Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
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Key Points

  • PKO Investment Management trimmed its Apple stake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 9,000 shares and ending with 186,000 shares worth about $50.6 million. Apple remains its fourth-largest holding and represents about 4% of the portfolio.
  • Apple continues to draw mixed market attention: analysts have been lifting price targets ahead of WWDC on hopes for Siri and AI upgrades, while reports also point to new Wallet features and longer-term smart glasses plans. These developments support the company’s growth narrative, but some headlines highlight slower smartphone demand and stronger competition.
  • The stock has also been supported by solid fundamentals, with Apple reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue and raising its dividend to $0.27 per share. Shares recently traded near $306, giving Apple a market cap of about $4.5 trillion.
  • Interested in Apple? Here are five stocks we like better.

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,000 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Apple were worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Apple by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $306.31 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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