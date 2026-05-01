Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,706 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $61,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,485 shares of company stock worth $24,594,845 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

AAPL opened at $271.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.25 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here