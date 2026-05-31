Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Decreased by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,064,719 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 294,623 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Danske Bank A S's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Danske Bank A S owned 0.07% of Apple worth $2,736,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $312.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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