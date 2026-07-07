Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,239.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,200.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,238.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,027.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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