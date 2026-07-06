Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 28,550 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,420 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 28,550 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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